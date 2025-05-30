Narendra Modi Criticizes Opposition, Applauds Forces in Bihar Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress and RJD of deceiving SC, ST, and OBC communities. He criticized RJD supremo Lalu Prasad for land-grabbing and praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's efforts. Modi also lauded the Indian armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor against terror camps.
- Country:
- India
In a public rally in Karakat, Rohtas district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized Congress and RJD leaders for allegedly misleading Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes under the guise of social justice. He accused the opposition bloc of attempting to seize power again in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
Modi specifically targeted RJD leader Lalu Prasad and his family, accusing them of land appropriation during their tenure. He praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his developmental initiatives in Bihar, emphasizing that the state's progress is crucial for a developed India.
Praising the Indian armed forces, Modi highlighted the success of 'Operation Sindoor', which destroyed terror infrastructure across the border. He also honored the supreme sacrifice of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imtiaz and reiterated India's commitment to combating terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress to Host 'Jai Hind Sabhas': Raising Concerns on National Security
Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha Passes Away After Brain Haemorrhage
Bihar Police tried to stop me but couldn't as youth of country behind me: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Darbhanga.
Congress Challenges Modi’s Silence on Trump’s Trade Claims
Former BJP MP and ex-union minister John Barla joins Trinamool Congress.