Narendra Modi Criticizes Opposition, Applauds Forces in Bihar Rally

In a public rally in Karakat, Rohtas district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized Congress and RJD leaders for allegedly misleading Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes under the guise of social justice. He accused the opposition bloc of attempting to seize power again in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Modi specifically targeted RJD leader Lalu Prasad and his family, accusing them of land appropriation during their tenure. He praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his developmental initiatives in Bihar, emphasizing that the state's progress is crucial for a developed India.

Praising the Indian armed forces, Modi highlighted the success of 'Operation Sindoor', which destroyed terror infrastructure across the border. He also honored the supreme sacrifice of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imtiaz and reiterated India's commitment to combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)