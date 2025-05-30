Left Menu

Narendra Modi Criticizes Opposition, Applauds Forces in Bihar Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress and RJD of deceiving SC, ST, and OBC communities. He criticized RJD supremo Lalu Prasad for land-grabbing and praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's efforts. Modi also lauded the Indian armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor against terror camps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karakat | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:54 IST
Narendra Modi Criticizes Opposition, Applauds Forces in Bihar Rally
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a public rally in Karakat, Rohtas district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized Congress and RJD leaders for allegedly misleading Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes under the guise of social justice. He accused the opposition bloc of attempting to seize power again in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Modi specifically targeted RJD leader Lalu Prasad and his family, accusing them of land appropriation during their tenure. He praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his developmental initiatives in Bihar, emphasizing that the state's progress is crucial for a developed India.

Praising the Indian armed forces, Modi highlighted the success of 'Operation Sindoor', which destroyed terror infrastructure across the border. He also honored the supreme sacrifice of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imtiaz and reiterated India's commitment to combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025