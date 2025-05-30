PM Modi Boosts Bihar: Rs 48,520 crore Development Spree Unleashed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar, marking a significant step towards regional development. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's firm stance against Pakistan-backed terrorism. Meanwhile, the Centre assures full arrangements for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. Notable developments also include CBI's arrest of an ED deputy director in Odisha for bribery.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a slew of development projects valued at over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar, aiming to bolster regional growth. The announcement marks a pivotal moment for the state's infrastructure and economic prospects.
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed India's robust measures against Pakistan-supported terrorism, asserting that India will utilize all means to counter the threat, calling for an end to Pakistan's long-standing strategy.
In other major news, the CBI apprehended an Enforcement Directorate deputy director in Odisha on bribery charges, underscoring the ongoing crackdown on corruption within government agencies.
