PM Modi Boosts Bihar: Rs 48,520 crore Development Spree Unleashed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar, marking a significant step towards regional development. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's firm stance against Pakistan-backed terrorism. Meanwhile, the Centre assures full arrangements for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. Notable developments also include CBI's arrest of an ED deputy director in Odisha for bribery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a slew of development projects valued at over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar, aiming to bolster regional growth. The announcement marks a pivotal moment for the state's infrastructure and economic prospects.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed India's robust measures against Pakistan-supported terrorism, asserting that India will utilize all means to counter the threat, calling for an end to Pakistan's long-standing strategy.

In other major news, the CBI apprehended an Enforcement Directorate deputy director in Odisha on bribery charges, underscoring the ongoing crackdown on corruption within government agencies.

