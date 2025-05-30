PM Modi Boosts Bihar: Rs 48,520 crore Development Spree Unleashed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a slew of development projects valued at over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar, aiming to bolster regional growth. The announcement marks a pivotal moment for the state's infrastructure and economic prospects.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed India's robust measures against Pakistan-supported terrorism, asserting that India will utilize all means to counter the threat, calling for an end to Pakistan's long-standing strategy.

In other major news, the CBI apprehended an Enforcement Directorate deputy director in Odisha on bribery charges, underscoring the ongoing crackdown on corruption within government agencies.