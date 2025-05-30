Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate Over Rahul Gandhi's PoK Remarks

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari stated that Rahul Gandhi's power would lead to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir becoming part of India. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy echoed this, criticizing PM Modi. BJP's Sambit Patra responded, alleging pro-Pakistan sentiments within Congress, fueling a heated political exchange.

Updated: 30-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:24 IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political assertion, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed confidence that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would be integrated into India. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari praised Gandhi's determination, suggesting his leadership could drive significant geopolitical changes for India.

Echoing similar sentiments, Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader A Revanth Reddy criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likening him to an 'expired rupee'. At a rally, Reddy argued that India requires the assertive leadership of Rahul Gandhi, predicting he would follow Indira Gandhi's decisive footsteps in dealing with PoK.

The remarks ignited a heated debate between Congress and the BJP. BJP MP Sambit Patra accused Congress of appeasing Pakistan, challenging Gandhi and his associates on their stance. Patra questioned why Congress leaders did not scrutinize Pakistan's losses but focused on Indian military setbacks, intensifying the political rift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

