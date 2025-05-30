Prime Minister Modi's Emotional Meeting with Terror Attack Victim's Family

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the family of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people tragically lost their lives.

This emotional interaction took place at Chakeri airport, highlighting the profound grief the Dwivedi family is enduring. According to Saurabh Dwivedi, Shubham's cousin, the meeting was overwhelmingly emotional, with the family breaking down in tears upon meeting the Prime Minister.

Shubham, aged 31, who had recently married on February 12, was vacationing with his family at Pahalgam when he was killed in the attack. This visit underscores the personal loss felt by the family, including his newlywed wife.