BJP Slams Congress: 'Jai Hind Yatra or Jai Pakistan Yatra?'
The BJP accused the Congress of aligning more with Pakistan than India, questioning their military inquiries regarding Operation Sindoor. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized Congress leaders for allegedly lowering the morale of the armed forces. The BJP termed Congress's 'Jai Hind Yatra' more akin to 'Jai Pakistan Yatra.'
In a pointed critique, the BJP on Friday sharply rebuked the Congress for its stance on the ongoing conflict with Pakistan. The BJP accused the Congress of displaying more affinity towards Pakistan than India, particularly with their questions regarding the military losses in Operation Sindoor.
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra specifically called out Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy for inquiring frequently about India's military setbacks. Patra alleged that such actions, and Congress's ongoing 'Jai Hind Yatra,' resembled a 'Jai Pakistan Yatra.'
Highlighting the divide within the Congress, Patra noted that several Congress MPs supported India's initiatives abroad, while others, including Jairam Ramesh, equated MPs traveling abroad with terrorists. The BJP reiterated its stance, urging Congress to reevaluate its approach and align more with national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
