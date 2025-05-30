Left Menu

High-Stakes Political Showdown: Nilambur By-Election Set to Heat Up

The CPI(M) has announced M Swaraj as their candidate for the Nilambur by-election, setting up a key contest against the UDF's Aryadan Shoukath. This election, crucial for both fronts before next year's Assembly polls, follows the resignation of P V Anvar. The BJP-led NDA has yet to announce a candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Kerala is set to intensify as the CPI(M) announced M Swaraj as its candidate for the Nilambur by-election, a critical contest ahead of next year's Assembly elections. The Congress-led UDF has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, raising the stakes in this politically significant constituency.

M Swaraj, a former MLA and member of the CPI(M) state secretariat, aims to reclaim Nilambur, following his previous electoral defeat in Tripunithura. His candidature was confirmed by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan. The resignation of P V Anvar, who left the LDF after joining the Trinamool Congress, has necessitated the by-election, slated for June 19.

On the opposing front, Aryadan Shoukath, son of former Kerala minister Aryadan Mohammed, represents a formidable challenge for the CPI(M). The BJP-led NDA has yet to enter the fray by announcing their candidate. With such high stakes, both sides are gearing up for a significant battle that reflects broader state political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

