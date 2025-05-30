Left Menu

Political Vendetta: Fake Case Filed Against Jitu Patwari's Kin?

A controversial case has been registered against Jitu Patwari's brothers and a district party leader in Madhya Pradesh. Alleged as politically motivated, the case involves fraud claims over a government-owned land. Congress, led by Digvijaya Singh, protests against this alleged injustice, threatening agitation if not withdrawn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A case involving alleged fraud has been filed against the brothers of Congress chief Jitu Patwari in Madhya Pradesh, sparking accusations of political manipulation.

On Friday, a local complaint led to charges at Tejaji Nagar police station, involving Bharat Patwari, Nana Patwari, and district party leader Sadashiv Yadav. The claims concern a 6.50-acre government plot.

Digvijaya Singh, alongside Congress workers, protested at the police commissionerate, emphasizing the baseless nature of the claims and hinting at political motives behind the allegations. The Congress has vowed to stage demonstrations if the case isn't retracted within a fortnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

