Political Furore: Congress MP's Controversial Terrorism Comparison Sparks Outrage
Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari criticized Congress MP Jairam Ramesh for comparing parliamentarians to terrorists. The statement provoked backlash from BJP leaders, including Shehzad Poonawalla and Gaurav Bhatia, who called for parliamentary action, describing Ramesh's remarks as deeply offensive and detrimental to national interests.
- Country:
- India
In a recent political uproar, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari slammed Congress MP Jairam Ramesh for drawing a parallel between parliamentarians and terrorists, denouncing his remarks as 'disgusting' and symptomatic of a skewed mindset within the Congress party. Kumari's condemnation centered on the comment's implications, given Ramesh's senior status in Congress.
Jairam Ramesh's controversial statement has ignited a war of words between BJP and Congress ranks. Poonawalla, a BJP figurehead, demanded swift action from the Privileges Committee of Parliament and called the comparison 'shameful' and 'senseless.' His sentiments were echoed by BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, who labeled the statement as a disservice to Indian citizens.
This incident represents another chapter in the escalating confrontations between the nation's leading political entities. Bhatia's harsh criticism extended to the Congress's historical posture on India's military matters, proposing a deliberate effort to diminish the successes attributed to the current government by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament
Kerala BJP Leader Advocates Boycott of Turkey Amidst Terrorism Allegations
Punjab BJP President Jakhar Urges Special Package Amid Border Tensions
Rajnath Singh Condemns Terrorism, Lauds Armed Forces in Jammu and Kashmir
Controversy Ignites Over BJP Minister's Remarks on Operation Sindoor