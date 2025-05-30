Political Furore: Congress MP's Controversial Terrorism Comparison Sparks Outrage

In a recent political uproar, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari slammed Congress MP Jairam Ramesh for drawing a parallel between parliamentarians and terrorists, denouncing his remarks as 'disgusting' and symptomatic of a skewed mindset within the Congress party. Kumari's condemnation centered on the comment's implications, given Ramesh's senior status in Congress.

Jairam Ramesh's controversial statement has ignited a war of words between BJP and Congress ranks. Poonawalla, a BJP figurehead, demanded swift action from the Privileges Committee of Parliament and called the comparison 'shameful' and 'senseless.' His sentiments were echoed by BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, who labeled the statement as a disservice to Indian citizens.

This incident represents another chapter in the escalating confrontations between the nation's leading political entities. Bhatia's harsh criticism extended to the Congress's historical posture on India's military matters, proposing a deliberate effort to diminish the successes attributed to the current government by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)