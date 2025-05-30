Left Menu

Tharoor Leads Delegation in Colombia: India's Stand on Terrorism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor leads a delegation to Colombia, voicing India's disappointment over Colombia's condolences to Pakistan post-Pahalgam attack. The visit is part of India's effort to expose Pakistan's cross-border terrorism support. Tharoor emphasizes India's zero-tolerance terror policy and Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:14 IST
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • Colombia

During a media briefing in Bogota on Thursday, Tharoor articulated India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, spotlighting Operation Sindoor as a testament to this policy. Tharoor criticized Colombia's response, stating it offered condolences to Pakistan without recognizing the Indian victims of terrorism.

BJP's Tejasvi Surya echoed Tharoor's sentiments, emphasizing that India's measures against terrorism under Prime Minister Modi's leadership remain resolute. The delegation, which includes various Indian political figures and a former ambassador, will engage with Colombian congress, ministers, and think tanks before progressing to Brazil and the United States on their diplomatic mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

