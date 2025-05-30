Tharoor Leads Delegation in Colombia: India's Stand on Terrorism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, heading an all-party delegation in Colombia, expressed grave disappointment after Colombia sympathized with Pakistan instead of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Tharoor's visit underscores India's global push to reveal Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism.

During a media briefing in Bogota on Thursday, Tharoor articulated India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, spotlighting Operation Sindoor as a testament to this policy. Tharoor criticized Colombia's response, stating it offered condolences to Pakistan without recognizing the Indian victims of terrorism.

BJP's Tejasvi Surya echoed Tharoor's sentiments, emphasizing that India's measures against terrorism under Prime Minister Modi's leadership remain resolute. The delegation, which includes various Indian political figures and a former ambassador, will engage with Colombian congress, ministers, and think tanks before progressing to Brazil and the United States on their diplomatic mission.

