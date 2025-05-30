Rahul Gandhi and Winston Peters Discuss Strengthening Ties
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, met with New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters to discuss enhancing bilateral relations. Accompanied by Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi, they engaged in talks focusing on democratic values and global cooperation. Photos from the meeting were shared on social media.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, engaged in a diplomatic dialogue with New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations between India and New Zealand.
During the meeting, which took place in New Delhi, Gandhi was accompanied by Gaurav Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha. The discussions emphasized shared democratic values and the significance of global cooperation amidst rising international complexities.
In a Facebook post following the meeting, Gandhi expressed his honor in meeting Peters and shared pictures captured during their discussions. The meeting highlighted the ongoing efforts to bolster ties between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress to Host 'Jai Hind Sabhas': Raising Concerns on National Security
Delhi HC issues notice to NIA on bail plea by Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid in terror funding case.
Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha Passes Away After Brain Haemorrhage
Bihar Police tried to stop me but couldn't as youth of country behind me: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Darbhanga.
Congress Challenges Modi’s Silence on Trump’s Trade Claims