Rahul Gandhi and Winston Peters Discuss Strengthening Ties

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, engaged in a diplomatic dialogue with New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations between India and New Zealand.

During the meeting, which took place in New Delhi, Gandhi was accompanied by Gaurav Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha. The discussions emphasized shared democratic values and the significance of global cooperation amidst rising international complexities.

In a Facebook post following the meeting, Gandhi expressed his honor in meeting Peters and shared pictures captured during their discussions. The meeting highlighted the ongoing efforts to bolster ties between the two nations.

