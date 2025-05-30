Farewell to a Stalwart: Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Cremated with Full Honors

In a somber ceremony held on Friday, veteran Akali leader and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa was cremated with full state honors in Ubhawal village of Punjab's Sangrur district.

Dhindsa, who was 89, passed away on Wednesday due to age-related health complications at a private hospital in Mohali. His body was kept for public viewing in Chandigarh before being transported to Sangrur for the last rites.

The funeral drew numerous political leaders from various parties, including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab Minister Aman Arora of AAP, and former Punjab Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who paid their respects to the Akali stalwart known for his significant contributions to Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)