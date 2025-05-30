Trump's Steel Deal Rally: A New Era for U.S. Manufacturing?

In a significant political move, former U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to headline a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event focuses on the possible partnership between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel, highlighting the potential final approval of a substantial deal.

This prospective collaboration faces hurdles, including union opposition and two national security reviews, despite Trump's public support. Initial descriptions stirred confusion over the extent of Nippon Steel's control. Trump's administration has until next Thursday to reach a definitive decision.

Nippon Steel proposed an ambitious $14.9 billion acquisition bid for U.S. Steel, aiming to benefit from the bipartisan infrastructure law. However, it met political opposition from both Biden and Trump administrations, prioritizing domestic ownership in steel manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)