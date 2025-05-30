Left Menu

JNU Assembly Stands Firm: Solidarity with Palestine as Global Tensions Rise

JNU's Palestine Solidarity Assembly condemns Israel's actions in Gaza, likening them to Nazi policies. The resolution calls on India to distance itself from Israel and support Palestinian statehood. The Assembly criticizes international apathy and urges immediate cessation of violence in accordance with UN resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:51 IST
JNU Assembly Stands Firm: Solidarity with Palestine as Global Tensions Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent resolution, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Palestine Solidarity Assembly strongly condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, equating them to genocidal acts reminiscent of Nazi Germany's policies. The resolution, supported by JNU students and faculty members, asserts that such actions disqualify Israel from being considered a 'civilized nation'.

The Assembly decried the widespread destruction and loss of lives and criticized the international community, particularly the United States, for inaction and support for Israel. The resolution suggests that these actions alone should expel Israel from any group of 'civilized nations'.

Moreover, the resolution urges the Indian government to re-evaluate its relationship with Israel and reaffirm its historic support for the Palestinian cause. It calls for an immediate end to violence and recognition of Palestinian statehood as per UN resolutions, while expressing solidarity with the Palestinians' resilience against overwhelming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025