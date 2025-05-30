JNU Assembly Stands Firm: Solidarity with Palestine as Global Tensions Rise
JNU's Palestine Solidarity Assembly condemns Israel's actions in Gaza, likening them to Nazi policies. The resolution calls on India to distance itself from Israel and support Palestinian statehood. The Assembly criticizes international apathy and urges immediate cessation of violence in accordance with UN resolutions.
In a recent resolution, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Palestine Solidarity Assembly strongly condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, equating them to genocidal acts reminiscent of Nazi Germany's policies. The resolution, supported by JNU students and faculty members, asserts that such actions disqualify Israel from being considered a 'civilized nation'.
The Assembly decried the widespread destruction and loss of lives and criticized the international community, particularly the United States, for inaction and support for Israel. The resolution suggests that these actions alone should expel Israel from any group of 'civilized nations'.
Moreover, the resolution urges the Indian government to re-evaluate its relationship with Israel and reaffirm its historic support for the Palestinian cause. It calls for an immediate end to violence and recognition of Palestinian statehood as per UN resolutions, while expressing solidarity with the Palestinians' resilience against overwhelming challenges.
