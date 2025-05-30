Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Mission in Algeria: A Unified Stand Against Terrorism

An Indian multi-party delegation arrived in Algeria to underscore India's strong stance against terrorism, focusing on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegation, led by Baijayant Panda, will highlight cross-border terrorism and advocate for international counter-terrorism collaboration during their visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Algeria

An all-party Indian delegation has arrived in Algeria, aiming to spotlight India's firm stance against terrorism, with a special focus on Pakistan-sponsored activities.

Led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, the group landed in Algiers after stops in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. Their visit follows the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities.

As part of a broader effort to engage global perspectives on terrorism, the delegation intends to affirm India's call for international cooperation. Tensions recently flared between India and Pakistan post-Pahalgam, with both nations engaging in strikes that escalated until a ceasefire was negotiated on May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

