Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Stand Against Terror

Speaking at the 'Ideas for India Conference 2025' in London, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha characterized Operation Sindoor as a 'measured' and 'non-escalatory' response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He underscored India's capability of transforming a 'hand of friendship' into a 'fist of retribution' against any misadventure.

In retaliation for the attack which claimed 26 civilian lives in Pahalgam, India executed cross-border strikes targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. These marked India's deepest strikes in decades and sent a strong message stressing India's strategic autonomy without seeking global consent.

Chadha emphasized on the global stage that India's peaceful stance should not be mistaken for weakness. He labeled Pakistan as a 'terror state', urging the world to recognize India's right to precise and decisive military action against terror, reinforcing that retribution will become an expectation when provoked.

