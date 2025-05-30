Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Stand Against Terror
AAP MP Raghav Chadha highlighted India's measured response to the Pahalgam attack at the 'Ideas for India Conference 2025'. Operation Sindoor marked India's decisive strikes against terror, stressing its strategic autonomy and reinforcing its stance that peace should not be mistaken for weakness.
Speaking at the 'Ideas for India Conference 2025' in London, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha characterized Operation Sindoor as a 'measured' and 'non-escalatory' response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He underscored India's capability of transforming a 'hand of friendship' into a 'fist of retribution' against any misadventure.
In retaliation for the attack which claimed 26 civilian lives in Pahalgam, India executed cross-border strikes targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. These marked India's deepest strikes in decades and sent a strong message stressing India's strategic autonomy without seeking global consent.
Chadha emphasized on the global stage that India's peaceful stance should not be mistaken for weakness. He labeled Pakistan as a 'terror state', urging the world to recognize India's right to precise and decisive military action against terror, reinforcing that retribution will become an expectation when provoked.
(With inputs from agencies.)
