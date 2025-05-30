Global Diplomacy: India's Unyielding Stance Against Cross-Border Terrorism

In a concerted diplomatic push against terrorism, all-party Indian parliamentary delegations have embarked on international visits to rally global support. Headed by prominent Indian MPs, these delegations have engaged with leaders and diplomats worldwide to communicate India's unwavering stance on combating cross-border terrorism.

During the visits, India illustrated its zero-tolerance strategy, urging other nations to understand and support its stance, especially in light of attacks supported by Pakistan. Notably, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed dissatisfaction with Colombia's condolence for Pakistan instead of solidarity with India's terror victims.

The delegations have received positive responses, like Denmark's strong condemnation of terrorism and the support of the African National Congress in South Africa. India's position was further echoed in countries like South Africa, Riyadh, Latvia, and Indonesia, where leaders supported a global stand against terrorism.

