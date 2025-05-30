Left Menu

Global Diplomacy: India's Unyielding Stance Against Cross-Border Terrorism

A series of all-party Indian parliamentary delegations visit multiple countries to galvanize international support against terrorism. Led by key MPs, the delegations emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism, lobbying support from various international leaders while condemning Pakistan-supported terror activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota/Copenhagen/Jakarta | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:42 IST
Global Diplomacy: India's Unyielding Stance Against Cross-Border Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerted diplomatic push against terrorism, all-party Indian parliamentary delegations have embarked on international visits to rally global support. Headed by prominent Indian MPs, these delegations have engaged with leaders and diplomats worldwide to communicate India's unwavering stance on combating cross-border terrorism.

During the visits, India illustrated its zero-tolerance strategy, urging other nations to understand and support its stance, especially in light of attacks supported by Pakistan. Notably, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed dissatisfaction with Colombia's condolence for Pakistan instead of solidarity with India's terror victims.

The delegations have received positive responses, like Denmark's strong condemnation of terrorism and the support of the African National Congress in South Africa. India's position was further echoed in countries like South Africa, Riyadh, Latvia, and Indonesia, where leaders supported a global stand against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025