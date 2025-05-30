India's Diplomatic Outcry: Tharoor's Mission in Colombia
Shashi Tharoor leads an all-party delegation to Colombia, aiming to highlight India's stance on terrorism and expose Pakistan's cross-border activities. He voiced disappointment at Colombia's condolences to Pakistan following India's retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.
- Country:
- Colombia
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, spearheading an all-party delegation, has conveyed significant disillusionment towards Colombia's condolences to Pakistan after Indian strikes responding to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Tharoor's presence in Colombia is part of India's international strategy to spotlight Pakistan's endorsement of cross-border terrorism and reinforce its zero-tolerance stance on such activities. He briefed the media in the Colombian capital about India's anti-terror position and expressed regret over Colombia's reaction to the Pahalgam incident.
The delegation, having travelled through Guyana and Panama, met Colombia's ex-president Cesar Gaviria. They emphasized India's resolute response to terrorism under Prime Minister Modi, planning further engagements in Brazil and the U.S. as part of their diplomatic journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
