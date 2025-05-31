Left Menu

Trump's Quest to Broker Peace Between Stubborn Leaders

Former President Donald Trump commented on the stubbornness of Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy as he seeks to mediate peace in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Trump expressed surprise and disappointment over continued Russian bombing efforts during his attempts at negotiation for a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 00:18 IST
In a recent statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump described Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as stubborn in the context of ongoing peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump, addressing reporters at the Oval Office, revealed his frustration and surprise over the recent Russian bombing in Ukraine. He highlighted the challenges posed by continued military actions while he is engaged in diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire.

His comments reflect both his commitment to mediating the conflict and his dissatisfaction with the current developments under Putin's direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

