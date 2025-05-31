Trump's Quest to Broker Peace Between Stubborn Leaders

In a recent statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump described Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as stubborn in the context of ongoing peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump, addressing reporters at the Oval Office, revealed his frustration and surprise over the recent Russian bombing in Ukraine. He highlighted the challenges posed by continued military actions while he is engaged in diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire.

His comments reflect both his commitment to mediating the conflict and his dissatisfaction with the current developments under Putin's direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)