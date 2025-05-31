Biden Faces Health Battle Amid Political Scrutiny
Joe Biden, former US President, speaks on Memorial Day about his prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment, amid concerns over his health and political career. Marking the 10th anniversary of his son Beau's death, Biden reassured reporters about his health and addressed questions on his capability to serve in office.
Joe Biden, the former President of the United States, addressed the nation on Friday in his first public appearance since disclosing an aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis. His calm demeanor and optimism were evident during his speech at a Memorial Day event in Delaware, close to the anniversary of his son Beau's death.
Speaking at Veterans Memorial Park, Biden assured attendees and reporters that he is undergoing treatment with positive expectations. Despite withdrawing from the 2024 reelection race following a challenging debate against Donald Trump, Biden remains confident in his capabilities, as detailed in a recent book by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.
In response to concerns about his mental and physical health, Biden firmly stated that he remains competent and ready to continue his service. He urged the public to honor military sacrifices while reflecting on his family's personal loss, emphasizing how their collective support aids his grieving process.
