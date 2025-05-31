Left Menu

US Defense Secretary Vows Stronger Indo-Pacific Defense Amidst China's Rising Threats

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reassured Indo-Pacific allies of bolstered defense against China's threats, particularly towards Taiwan. He emphasized China's military advancements and urged regional nations to increase defense spending. Hegseth highlighted China's growing influence and urged caution in balancing relations between the US and China.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed Washington's commitment to support Indo-Pacific allies against China's mounting military and economic pressure during a security conference in Singapore. He stressed the importance of strengthening defenses, particularly in light of China's assertive actions towards Taiwan.

Hegseth highlighted China's strategic military developments, including exercises mimicking a blockade of Taiwan, and the creation of man-made islands. He urged regional nations to boost their defense budgets to counter China's influence, which extends beyond Asia and into regions such as Latin America.

Hegseth also cautioned against the risks of balancing US military support and Chinese economic ties. Notably absent from this year's conference was China's defense minister, a move viewed as a response to US-China trade tensions. Hegseth stressed the necessity for Indo-Pacific nations to strengthen their defenses as the US enhances its military presence.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

