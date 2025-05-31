Left Menu

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Assures Indo-Pacific Allies Amid Rising China Threats

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reassured Indo-Pacific allies of US support amid increasing threats from China, particularly concerning Taiwan. Hegseth emphasized the importance of regional defense collaborations and urged increased defense spending. Tensions persist as China conducts military exercises and expands influence, while the US juggles global military commitments.

Updated: 31-05-2025 08:02 IST
On Saturday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reassured Indo-Pacific allies of American support amid growing military and economic pressures from China. During a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth emphasized the seriousness of the threat posed by Beijing, particularly its aggressive stance on Taiwan.

China's military rehearsals and ambitions in Taiwan and the South China Sea have prompted the US to enhance its defenses and collaborations in the region. Hegseth urged regional nations to boost their defense spending and cautioned against balancing relations with both the US and China due to potential risks.

Even as the US remains committed to the Indo-Pacific, resource reallocations to other global hotspots like the Middle East have led to strategic challenges. Hegseth reiterated that the US is prepared to embrace traditional and non-traditional allies without requiring strict cultural or economic conformity.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

