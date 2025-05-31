US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Assures Indo-Pacific Allies Amid Rising China Threats

On Saturday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reassured Indo-Pacific allies of American support amid growing military and economic pressures from China. During a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth emphasized the seriousness of the threat posed by Beijing, particularly its aggressive stance on Taiwan.

China's military rehearsals and ambitions in Taiwan and the South China Sea have prompted the US to enhance its defenses and collaborations in the region. Hegseth urged regional nations to boost their defense spending and cautioned against balancing relations with both the US and China due to potential risks.

Even as the US remains committed to the Indo-Pacific, resource reallocations to other global hotspots like the Middle East have led to strategic challenges. Hegseth reiterated that the US is prepared to embrace traditional and non-traditional allies without requiring strict cultural or economic conformity.