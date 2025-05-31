Turkish Opposition Crackdown: A Legal Battle in Istanbul
The Turkish government intensifies its crackdown on the opposition with detentions of CHP members, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who faces charges he denies. The arrests have sparked protests and claims of government influence over the judiciary, amid rising support for Imamoglu.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish authorities have intensified their crackdown on the opposition with the detention of several members of the Republican People's Party (CHP) in Istanbul, including the city's jailed mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.
Imamoglu, a significant political rival to President Erdogan, is imprisoned on charges of corruption and aiding a terrorist group, accusations he denies. His arrest has sparked widespread protests, economic turmoil, and accusations of governmental influence over the judiciary.
The CHP and various rights groups criticize the operations as anti-democratic, aiming to suppress opposition electoral prospects as support for Imamoglu continues to rise in opinion polls.
