Toko Tatung Appointed NCP's Arunachal Pradesh Chief

Toko Tatung has been appointed as the new state president of Arunachal Pradesh's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), according to a party release.

Succeeding after his victory as a first-time MLA from Yachuli, Tatung's appointment was sanctioned by national working president Praful Patel and guided by national president Ajit Pawar.

NCP spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav highlighted Tatung's potential to invigorate the party in the state, aiming for strategic growth and adherence to party values.

(With inputs from agencies.)