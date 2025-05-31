Left Menu

Toko Tatung Appointed NCP's Arunachal Pradesh Chief

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has appointed Toko Tatung as the new president of its Arunachal Pradesh unit. Tatung, a first-time MLA from Yachuli, is expected to energize the party and strengthen its presence in the state. His appointment follows approval by NCP leadership.

Itanagar | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:23 IST
  • India

Toko Tatung has been appointed as the new state president of Arunachal Pradesh's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), according to a party release.

Succeeding after his victory as a first-time MLA from Yachuli, Tatung's appointment was sanctioned by national working president Praful Patel and guided by national president Ajit Pawar.

NCP spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav highlighted Tatung's potential to invigorate the party in the state, aiming for strategic growth and adherence to party values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

