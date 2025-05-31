Showdown in Nilambur: Roadshows, Rallies, and Rivalries

The Nilambur bypoll campaign saw heightened activity over the weekend as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) ramped up their efforts.

LDF's candidate M Swaraj arrived to a grand reception at the railway station, with supporters parading party flags and balloons, setting the stage for his roadshow.

UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath, son of veteran Aryadan Muhammed, filed his nomination following a major roadshow. The clash between party supporters was quickly controlled by the police.