Showdown in Nilambur: Roadshows, Rallies, and Rivalries
The Nilambur bypoll campaign turned lively as the LDF welcomed its candidate M Swaraj with grandeur, while UDF's Aryadan Shoukath led a massive roadshow before filing his nomination. A clash erupted between the two parties' supporters during their consecutive roadshows. Police intervened to prevent escalation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The Nilambur bypoll campaign saw heightened activity over the weekend as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) ramped up their efforts.
LDF's candidate M Swaraj arrived to a grand reception at the railway station, with supporters parading party flags and balloons, setting the stage for his roadshow.
UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath, son of veteran Aryadan Muhammed, filed his nomination following a major roadshow. The clash between party supporters was quickly controlled by the police.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nilambur
- by-poll
- LDF
- UDF
- Aryadan Shoukath
- M Swaraj
- Kerala
- roadshow
- political rally
- clash
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala Lawyer's Assault Case: Judicial Custody and Controversial Claims
Kerala Political Clash: Gandhi Statue Sparks Controversy
BJP vs Kerala Government: Clash Over Smart City Project Credits
Kerala Government Fast-Tracks Retrenchment Benefits for Elston Estate Workers
Unraveling the Truth: Cholera Scare in Kerala