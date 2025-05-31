Hegseth Sounds the Alarm: Indo-Pacific Allies Urged to Strengthen Defense

In a striking address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a stern warning about the real and immediate threat posed by China, urging Indo-Pacific allies to increase their defense budgets. This comes as the Trump administration emphasizes its focus on the region.

Hegseth condemned China's aggressive posture, especially towards Taiwan, which China views as its territory, threatening significant global consequences if Beijing attempts to seize the island militarily. His comments garnered a sharp retort from China's embassy, critiquing U.S. interference in regional peace.

Amid calls for increased defense spending, Hegseth highlighted Europe's steps in boosting military budgets, encouraging Asian nations to follow suit. While noting the U.S.'s firm commitment to the Indo-Pacific, some viewed his remarks as patronizing, sparking a conversation on the need for balanced, independent regional defense strategies.