Congress Demands Transparency from Government Over Aircraft Losses in Indo-Pak Conflict

The Congress has called for the government to openly disclose the losses suffered during a recent four-day conflict with Pakistan, following comments from Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. Gen Chauhan confirmed the loss of an aircraft but dismissed Pakistan's claims of downing six Indian jets as "absolutely incorrect."

Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with general secretary Jairam Ramesh, has insisted on transparency and accountability from the government. They demand a reassessment of military technology and tactics to learn from the conflict. Ramesh recalled the Kargil Review Committee's detailed report post the 1999 war, asking whether the Modi government will take similar steps now.

In a press conference, Reddy stated that the opposition was not politicizing the issue but seeking clarity and truth for future warfare strategies. The Congress reiterated its support for the Indian armed forces and stressed the importance of transparency in a democratic setup, urging the government to provide a clear account of the Indo-Pak operation's events.

