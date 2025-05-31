Left Menu

Congress Demands Special Parliament Session Amid India-Pakistan Conflict Controversy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demands a special Parliament session, accusing the government of misleading information regarding the India-Pakistan conflict. He calls for an independent review of India's defense preparedness after CDS Gen Anil Chauhan acknowledged aircraft losses, dismissing Pakistan's claims of downing six Indian jets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for an immediate special session of Parliament, accusing the government of misleading the nation about the recent India-Pakistan conflict. The demand followed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan's admission of Indian aircraft losses during the hostilities.

During an interview in Singapore, Gen Chauhan acknowledged the aircraft losses but refuted Islamabad's assertions of downing six Indian jets as 'absolutely incorrect.' Kharge emphasizes the need for an independent expert committee to review India's defense preparedness, similar to the Kargil Review Committee.

Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi for not being transparent about the conflict's details, citing international claims and agreements. Congress also questioned the decision-making process, urging more inclusivity and transparency in government briefings, particularly during Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

