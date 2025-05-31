Controversial MLA Abbas Ansari Sentenced to Jail Amid Political Tensions

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari has been handed a two-year prison sentence in a case stemming from a 2022 hate speech incident. Ansari's lawyer, Advocate Daroga Singh, expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict and announced plans to appeal to a higher court. Singh criticized the trial process, highlighting that the initial sentence was just six months before it was ramped up, leading to the current outcome.

Discussing the implications of the court's decision, Joint Director of Prosecution, Chandrakesh Rai, noted that the MLA not only faces two years of imprisonment alongside a fine of Rs. 11,000 but also risks losing his Legislative Assembly membership due to the nature of the charges under sections 153(A) and 171(F). The case also involved Mansoor Ansari, a close aide of Abbas, who received a six-month sentence.

Abbas Ansari was initially charged for inciting violence with a provocative speech against the Mau district administration during an election period, which contravened the model code of conduct. His plea for anticipatory bail was earlier rejected by the Allahabad High Court. The case began with an FIR lodged in March 2022 by the Mau police after Abbas and others allegedly encouraged hostility during a public meeting. Abbas, backed by his win with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party in the state assembly elections, now faces significant political and legal repercussions.

