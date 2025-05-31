Telangana Minister Reddy Challenges Government Over Opacity in Indo-Pak Conflict

In a bold statement on Saturday, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the Indian government of withholding information regarding the recent conflict with Pakistan, following Operation Sindoor.

Reddy urged transparency after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan acknowledged initial losses, including the downing of Rafale jets.

He criticized negative campaigns against Rahul Gandhi, who previously raised similar concerns, and questioned why the government dismissed these valid points. Reddy also pointed to President Trump's premature ceasefire announcement, demanding explanations from the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)