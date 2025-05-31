Left Menu

Telangana Minister Reddy Challenges Government Over Opacity in Indo-Pak Conflict

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has criticized the Indian government for not being transparent about casualties suffered during conflict with Pakistan. He accused the BJP of dismissing objections raised by Rahul Gandhi, citing remarks made by CDS General Anil Chauhan confirming initial losses, including downed Rafale aircraft in four-day operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:09 IST
Telangana Minister Reddy Challenges Government Over Opacity in Indo-Pak Conflict
Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement on Saturday, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the Indian government of withholding information regarding the recent conflict with Pakistan, following Operation Sindoor.

Reddy urged transparency after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan acknowledged initial losses, including the downing of Rafale jets.

He criticized negative campaigns against Rahul Gandhi, who previously raised similar concerns, and questioned why the government dismissed these valid points. Reddy also pointed to President Trump's premature ceasefire announcement, demanding explanations from the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025