Telangana Minister Reddy Challenges Government Over Opacity in Indo-Pak Conflict
Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has criticized the Indian government for not being transparent about casualties suffered during conflict with Pakistan. He accused the BJP of dismissing objections raised by Rahul Gandhi, citing remarks made by CDS General Anil Chauhan confirming initial losses, including downed Rafale aircraft in four-day operations.
- Country:
- India
In a bold statement on Saturday, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the Indian government of withholding information regarding the recent conflict with Pakistan, following Operation Sindoor.
Reddy urged transparency after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan acknowledged initial losses, including the downing of Rafale jets.
He criticized negative campaigns against Rahul Gandhi, who previously raised similar concerns, and questioned why the government dismissed these valid points. Reddy also pointed to President Trump's premature ceasefire announcement, demanding explanations from the central government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
