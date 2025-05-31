Bihar BJP Reshuffles Leadership Ahead of Assembly Polls
Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal announces new leadership appointments, including over a dozen vice-presidents, ahead of the assembly polls. The reshuffle reflects outreach to diverse social segments. Key appointees include Dharmashila Gupta and Baby Kumari. Prime Minister Modi emphasizes inclusive representation among party ranks in recent interactions.
Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal has revealed a new slate of leadership appointments, strategically positioned ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. The announcement, made on Saturday, includes the naming of more than a dozen new vice-presidents within the state's party structure.
A key highlight of the reshuffle is the inclusion of Dharmashila Gupta and Pramod Kumar Chandravanshi among the 13 newly appointed vice-presidents. Gupta represents the Vaishya community, traditionally aligned with BJP, while Chandravanshi's appointment symbolizes the party's efforts to engage with extremely backward classes.
In a bid to ensure diverse representation, notable figures such as former MLA Baby Kumari and returned RSS pracharak, Rajendra Singh, have also been included as vice-presidents. This strategic move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the state, focusing on inclusive representation across the party ranks.
