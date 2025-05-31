Left Menu

Bihar BJP Reshuffles Leadership Ahead of Assembly Polls

Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal announces new leadership appointments, including over a dozen vice-presidents, ahead of the assembly polls. The reshuffle reflects outreach to diverse social segments. Key appointees include Dharmashila Gupta and Baby Kumari. Prime Minister Modi emphasizes inclusive representation among party ranks in recent interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:35 IST
Bihar BJP Reshuffles Leadership Ahead of Assembly Polls
Dilip Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal has revealed a new slate of leadership appointments, strategically positioned ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. The announcement, made on Saturday, includes the naming of more than a dozen new vice-presidents within the state's party structure.

A key highlight of the reshuffle is the inclusion of Dharmashila Gupta and Pramod Kumar Chandravanshi among the 13 newly appointed vice-presidents. Gupta represents the Vaishya community, traditionally aligned with BJP, while Chandravanshi's appointment symbolizes the party's efforts to engage with extremely backward classes.

In a bid to ensure diverse representation, notable figures such as former MLA Baby Kumari and returned RSS pracharak, Rajendra Singh, have also been included as vice-presidents. This strategic move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the state, focusing on inclusive representation across the party ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025