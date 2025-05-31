Bihar BJP Reshuffles Leadership Ahead of Assembly Polls

Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal has revealed a new slate of leadership appointments, strategically positioned ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. The announcement, made on Saturday, includes the naming of more than a dozen new vice-presidents within the state's party structure.

A key highlight of the reshuffle is the inclusion of Dharmashila Gupta and Pramod Kumar Chandravanshi among the 13 newly appointed vice-presidents. Gupta represents the Vaishya community, traditionally aligned with BJP, while Chandravanshi's appointment symbolizes the party's efforts to engage with extremely backward classes.

In a bid to ensure diverse representation, notable figures such as former MLA Baby Kumari and returned RSS pracharak, Rajendra Singh, have also been included as vice-presidents. This strategic move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the state, focusing on inclusive representation across the party ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)