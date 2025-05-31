Saudi-Qatar Alliance to Aid Syrian State Employees

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, announced joint financial support with Qatar for Syrian state employees. This declaration was made during a press conference with Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shibani in Damascus.

This funding announcement aligns with Qatar's recent moves to bolster Syria's public sector. The decision follows the U.S. lifting sanctions on Syria under pressure from Saudi Arabia, a leading proponent of this policy change.

Bin Farhan emphasized Saudi Arabia's commitment to Syria's economic recovery, highlighting a high-level delegation's visit to explore cooperation in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors, promoting future Saudi investment.