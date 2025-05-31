Left Menu

Saudi-Qatar Alliance to Aid Syrian State Employees

Saudi Arabia and Qatar plan to jointly provide financial support to state employees in Syria. The move comes after the U.S. lifted sanctions on Syria, influenced by Saudi advocacy. Collaborative talks with Syria focus on reconstruction efforts, involving upcoming visits by Saudi businessmen to discuss investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:50 IST
Saudi-Qatar Alliance to Aid Syrian State Employees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, announced joint financial support with Qatar for Syrian state employees. This declaration was made during a press conference with Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shibani in Damascus.

This funding announcement aligns with Qatar's recent moves to bolster Syria's public sector. The decision follows the U.S. lifting sanctions on Syria under pressure from Saudi Arabia, a leading proponent of this policy change.

Bin Farhan emphasized Saudi Arabia's commitment to Syria's economic recovery, highlighting a high-level delegation's visit to explore cooperation in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors, promoting future Saudi investment.

