Modi's 'Report Card' Politics: A Decade of Transformation

BJP President J.P. Nadda highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in transforming India's political culture from blame games to development-focused accountability. At a women's empowerment conference, Nadda praised Modi's governance model, while former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje applauded women's leadership and praised the new reservation for women in parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:26 IST
  • India

BJP President J.P. Nadda spoke in Jaipur, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in a new era of politics centered on development and performance rather than blame shifting.

Addressing a women's empowerment conference, Nadda said that since 2014, India has experienced a transformation under Modi's leadership, with a focus on accountability and growth. Leaders now present 'report cards' showcasing accomplishments, contrasting past practices of blame games.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje praised women's contributions and welcomed the new legislative reservations, crediting legendary women like Ahilyabai Holkar for demonstrating innate leadership qualities. The event concluded with a Tiranga Yatra celebrating recent successes.

