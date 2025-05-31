Hamas Seeks Amendments to US Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
Hamas reviews the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza, requesting amendments concerning US guarantees, hostage release timing, aid delivery, and Israeli withdrawal. The proposal aims for a ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal, and aid flow, exchanging hostages for Palestinian prisoners. Israeli officials approved a temporary ceasefire as negotiations progress.
31-05-2025
Hamas has reviewed the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza, seeking amendments on critical points.
A senior Hamas official, speaking anonymously, highlighted concerns over US guarantees, the timing of hostage release, aid delivery, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
The proposal seeks a permanent ceasefire, an Israeli withdrawal, and assured aid flow, with hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners. Israeli officials have agreed to a temporary ceasefire, with US President Donald Trump indicating near completion of a deal.
