Hamas Seeks Amendments to US Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

Hamas has reviewed the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza, seeking amendments on critical points.

A senior Hamas official, speaking anonymously, highlighted concerns over US guarantees, the timing of hostage release, aid delivery, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The proposal seeks a permanent ceasefire, an Israeli withdrawal, and assured aid flow, with hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners. Israeli officials have agreed to a temporary ceasefire, with US President Donald Trump indicating near completion of a deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)