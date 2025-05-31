Saudi-Qatar Alliance Offers Financial Support to Syria

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, announced a joint financial initiative with Qatar to support Syrian state employees.

Details of the financial aid, which comes after both countries recently covered Syria's World Bank arrears, remain unspecified. The support will be delivered over three months.

Prince Faisal emphasized Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment to Syria's reconstruction following the lifting of economic sanctions and seeks to deepen economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)