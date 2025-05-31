Saudi-Qatar Alliance Offers Financial Support to Syria
Saudi Arabia and Qatar have announced financial support for state employees in Syria. The move follows their previous aid to cover Syria's World Bank arrears and comes as part of a broader effort to assist Syria in its reconstruction and economic recovery after sanctions were lifted.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, announced a joint financial initiative with Qatar to support Syrian state employees.
Details of the financial aid, which comes after both countries recently covered Syria's World Bank arrears, remain unspecified. The support will be delivered over three months.
Prince Faisal emphasized Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment to Syria's reconstruction following the lifting of economic sanctions and seeks to deepen economic ties.
