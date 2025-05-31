Left Menu

Saudi-Qatar Alliance Offers Financial Support to Syria

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have announced financial support for state employees in Syria. The move follows their previous aid to cover Syria's World Bank arrears and comes as part of a broader effort to assist Syria in its reconstruction and economic recovery after sanctions were lifted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:10 IST
Saudi-Qatar Alliance Offers Financial Support to Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, announced a joint financial initiative with Qatar to support Syrian state employees.

Details of the financial aid, which comes after both countries recently covered Syria's World Bank arrears, remain unspecified. The support will be delivered over three months.

Prince Faisal emphasized Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment to Syria's reconstruction following the lifting of economic sanctions and seeks to deepen economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025