Controversial Arrest Sparks Political Debate in West Bengal

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has vocally condemned the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal following the arrest of social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli. Adhikari alleged the TMC government is selectively targeting 'Sanatanis' and accused them of engaging in 'appeasement politics' to maintain favor with certain communities.

Addressing the media, Adhikari questioned the TMC's selective law enforcement, citing the lack of action against TMC members like Mahua Moitra despite numerous FIRs. He suggested that the arrest of Panoli, who is accused of hurting religious sentiments, reflects biased governance aimed at preserving a specific vote bank.

Earlier, Panoli was remanded to judicial custody after being arrested from Gurugram by Kolkata Police. Despite her apology and the removal of the offending content, the police report insists the arrest followed judicial protocols due to her evasion of legal notices. Her legal team has filed a bail application, challenging the grounds of her continued detention.