Left Menu

Controversial Arrest Sparks Political Debate in West Bengal

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized West Bengal's ruling party TMC for allegedly targeting 'Sanatanis' in the arrest of influencer Sharmishta Panoli. Panoli, charged with hurting religious sentiments, was arrested amidst claims of political appeasement. Despite deleting the contentious content, she remains in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:49 IST
Controversial Arrest Sparks Political Debate in West Bengal
West Bengal assembly LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has vocally condemned the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal following the arrest of social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli. Adhikari alleged the TMC government is selectively targeting 'Sanatanis' and accused them of engaging in 'appeasement politics' to maintain favor with certain communities.

Addressing the media, Adhikari questioned the TMC's selective law enforcement, citing the lack of action against TMC members like Mahua Moitra despite numerous FIRs. He suggested that the arrest of Panoli, who is accused of hurting religious sentiments, reflects biased governance aimed at preserving a specific vote bank.

Earlier, Panoli was remanded to judicial custody after being arrested from Gurugram by Kolkata Police. Despite her apology and the removal of the offending content, the police report insists the arrest followed judicial protocols due to her evasion of legal notices. Her legal team has filed a bail application, challenging the grounds of her continued detention.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025