Tensions Escalate: Putin's Conditions in Ukraine Peace Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy in the Ukraine conflict is increasingly clear: forge a settlement on Moscow's terms through relentless military pressure. Putin simultaneously courts US diplomatic favor, particularly that of former President Donald Trump, despite setting conditions Kyiv and the West find untenable.

Former President Trump, having pledged to resolve the bitter conflict swiftly, disrupts typical US foreign policy by communicating directly with Putin, even as he criticizes the Russian leader's escalating aggression. His oscillating position, however, risks distancing the US from Ukraine, potentially debilitating Kyiv's defense capabilities amid weapons shortages.

In this high-stakes political drama, all parties brace for a prolonged conflict. Observers speculate Russia's military ambitions could broaden over the summer. Meanwhile, the West questions how to pressure Putin effectively, given his tactical patience and ability to weather prolonged negotiations without yielding key demands.

