India's Parliamentary Delegation Seeks Global Unity Against Terrorism in Brazil

A high-level parliamentary delegation from India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has arrived in Brazil to express India's united stand against terrorism. This visit is a critical element of India's broader diplomatic efforts to highlight the global fight against all forms of terrorism.

The delegation, comprising members across the political spectrum, aims to engage with Brazilian leaders and parliamentarians, including key figures such as Celso Amorim and Maria Laura da Rocha. Their discussions are expected to cover recent developments in India and underline India's ongoing battle against cross-border terrorism.

This mission is part of a larger campaign involving multiple delegations visiting 33 global capitals. It underscores escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam attack, and India's robust response to terrorism, advocating for international cooperation and shared efforts towards counter-terrorism initiatives.

