China Condemns US Defense Secretary's Provocative Remarks
China rebuked US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for labeling it a threat, accusing the US of escalating tensions with a Cold War mentality. The Chinese foreign ministry condemned Hegseth's statements at the Shangri-La Dialogue, alleging the US of inciting regional conflicts and undermining peace in the Asia-Pacific.
- Country:
- China
China on Sunday strongly criticized US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for his characterization of the Asian nation as a threat, accusing him of perpetuating a Cold War mindset as tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to rise.
The Chinese foreign ministry denounced Hegseth's remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a prominent global security conference, alleging that he slandered Beijing with baseless claims. The ministry further accused the United States of inciting conflict and fostering confrontation within the region.
Hegseth's comments in Singapore included assertive statements on bolstering US defenses in response to perceived threats from Beijing, particularly concerning Taiwan. Meanwhile, China emphasized that Taiwan is an internal matter and warned the US against exacerbating regional tensions.
ALSO READ
Shangri-La Dialogue: Navigating Security Challenges in Asia
Delhi Airport Joins Elite Ranks in Asia-Pacific Hub Rankings
Ranveer Mitroo Shines at Asia-Pacific Junior Golf Championship
Indian Golfers Rise to Second in Asia-Pacific Junior Championship
Delhi Duo Shines in Asia-Pacific Junior Golf Championship