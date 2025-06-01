China Condemns US Defense Secretary's Provocative Remarks

China on Sunday strongly criticized US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for his characterization of the Asian nation as a threat, accusing him of perpetuating a Cold War mindset as tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to rise.

The Chinese foreign ministry denounced Hegseth's remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a prominent global security conference, alleging that he slandered Beijing with baseless claims. The ministry further accused the United States of inciting conflict and fostering confrontation within the region.

Hegseth's comments in Singapore included assertive statements on bolstering US defenses in response to perceived threats from Beijing, particularly concerning Taiwan. Meanwhile, China emphasized that Taiwan is an internal matter and warned the US against exacerbating regional tensions.