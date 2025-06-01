India's Diplomatic Crusade Against Terrorism in Europe

The Indian all-party delegation, spearheaded by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, has arrived in the United Kingdom to bolster India's anti-terrorism message. The group aims to engage key British figures, including Speaker Lindsay Hoyle and FCDO Minister Catherine West.

Having already visited France, Italy, and Denmark, the delegation, comprising former ministers and veteran diplomats, seeks to strengthen international ties on terrorism issues. Sponsored by India's diplomatic mission, the visit aims to emphasize India's resolute stance against terrorism.

Across Europe, the delegation underscores India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, prominently highlighting Pakistan's alleged links. The mission is part of a broader campaign reaching 33 capitals globally, underscoring India's commitment to combat international terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)