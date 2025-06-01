Left Menu

Amit Shah Assures Northeast of Support Amid Torrential Rains

Amid torrential rains affecting several Northeastern states in India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, along with the governor of Manipur, of all possible support. The region faces severe floods and landslides impacting thousands, with casualties reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 16:44 IST
In response to severe weather conditions impacting the Northeastern region of India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended assurance of robust support to Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, as well as the Governor of Manipur. This development follows heavy rains that have wreaked havoc on the area.

The deluge has impacted over 78,000 individuals across 15 districts in Assam, severely disrupting road, rail, and ferry services. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh bore witness to fatal landslides, claiming nine lives in the past two days, according to official reports.

Sikkim faces its own challenges with blocked roads leaving approximately 1,500 tourists stranded as landslides persist. In Manipur, extensive floods have led to 3,802 people being affected and significant property damage in recent days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

