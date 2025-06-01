Inspired by History: Operation Sindoor and Ahilyabai Holkar's Legacy

In a recent address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drew parallels between India's Operation Sindoor and the historic defence strategies of Maratha ruler Ahilyabai Holkar. He spotlighted her principles as foundational to India's modern-day strategic responses.

Speaking at an event commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of Holkar, Adityanath emphasized that the BJP-led 'double-engine' government in Uttar Pradesh is aligned with her path of good governance and continued public welfare initiatives.

Highlighting Operation Sindoor, Adityanath credited the Indian armed forces' decisive actions, post-Pahalgam terror attack, to Holkar's enduring legacy of self-defence, asserting that such historic influences shape India's current geopolitical strategies.