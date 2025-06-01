Left Menu

Tensions Rise as BJP Vows Retaliation in Murshidabad Conflict

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has promised retaliation against those involved in violence during the Murshidabad riots. Accusing the Trinamool Congress of inaction, Adhikari praised the Union Home Ministry for deploying BSF forces to restore order. He assured voters of addressing grievances ignored by the state government.

Suvendu Adhikari, a senior BJP leader, on Sunday vowed to retaliate against those involved in the violent Murshidabad riots, which he claims were ignored by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Addressing a rally with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Adhikari highlighted the vital role of the BSF in restoring order, thanking the Union Home Ministry for its swift action.

He called on the electorate to remain hopeful, promising that the BJP would address grievances overlooked by the state administration if the party comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

