Trinamool Congress Clashes with Amit Shah Over Border Security Responsibility

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a fierce counterattack against Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, responding to his claims that the West Bengal government was complicit in illegal infiltration. TMC leaders emphasized that border security falls under the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF), which reports to the central government.

At a press conference in Kolkata, TMC senior leader Chandrima Bhattacharya demanded Shah's resignation, accusing him of incompetence in handling national security matters. She blamed the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, on Shah's negligence and failure to gather intelligence.

TMC asserted that land for border fencing has been provided by the state, contradicting Shah's accusations of non-cooperation from West Bengal. The party predicted a strong victory in future state elections and accused Shah of divisive politics while questioning the withholding of MGNREGA funds.

