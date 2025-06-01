A Unified Vision: Haryana Champions 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has voiced strong support for the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, describing it as a strategic vision in national interests to streamline resources and boost public involvement. The comments were made during the 'Gurugram Run,' themed around unified elections.

Saini underscored the initiative as a key part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for national unity, touting it as essential for progress and resilience against challenges. He argued that united efforts yield solutions to crises, embodying the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' vision of unity and strength.

Highlighting the role of youth, Saini emphasized their energy and resolve as pivotal for national development, urging active engagement in meaningful dialogues about simultaneous polls. The chief minister referenced the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign as an exemplar of successful social initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)