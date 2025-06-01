Left Menu

Stalin Rallying DMK Against BJP Influence in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized AIADMK and its leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for aligning with BJP, warning of potential communal tensions if BJP takes power. He urged DMK supporters to unite and work hard for electoral success in the 2026 Assembly election, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect within the party's alliances.

Stalin
Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a scathing attack on the AIADMK and its leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for aligning with the BJP, accusing them of attempting to bring Tamil Nadu under BJP's control. Speaking at the DMK's general council meeting, Stalin claimed that BJP dominance would spur religious and caste tensions, impairing education and industrial growth in the state.

Highlighting the DMK's history of opposition to external influence, Stalin emphasized the importance of party unity to counter political challenges and electoral rivals. He lauded party workers for their dedication and urged them to communicate government initiatives and welfare schemes effectively, aiming for continued dominance in the upcoming 2026 Assembly election.

Stalin also stressed the need for organizational strength and micro-level management to secure electoral victories. He called for respect and dialogue among alliance partners to maintain a robust coalition. The DMK has resolved to celebrate M Karunanidhi's birth anniversary as Classical Language Day and planned strategies to combat AIADMK-BJP influences ahead of the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

