Tight Race in Poland's Presidential Runoff: Exit Polls Show Candidates Neck and Neck
An exit poll in Poland's presidential runoff indicates a razor-thin margin between candidates. Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski is leading with 50.3%, while conservative Karol Nawrocki trails at 49.7%. With a margin of error at 2%, the final outcome remains uncertain until the state electoral commission announces results on Monday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 02-06-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 00:47 IST
- Country:
- Poland
An exit poll conducted during Poland's presidential runoff reveals an extremely tight race, with both candidates running neck and neck.
According to Ipsos exit poll data, liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski appears slightly ahead, securing 50.3% of the votes, compared to conservative historian Karol Nawrocki's 49.7%.
The tight margin, with a 2 percentage points margin of error, leaves the final vote count uncertain until the state electoral commission releases its results, expected on Monday.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Battle Between Pro-European Vision and Nationalist Values
Poland's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Crossroads Between Europe and Nationalism
Portugal's Election Tightrope: A Nation on the Verge of Change?
Poland's Pivotal Presidential Election Sparks Global Attention
CPI(M) Veteran's Controversial Remarks Ignite Election Scandal