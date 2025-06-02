Tight Race in Poland's Presidential Runoff: Exit Polls Show Candidates Neck and Neck

An exit poll conducted during Poland's presidential runoff reveals an extremely tight race, with both candidates running neck and neck.

According to Ipsos exit poll data, liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski appears slightly ahead, securing 50.3% of the votes, compared to conservative historian Karol Nawrocki's 49.7%.

The tight margin, with a 2 percentage points margin of error, leaves the final vote count uncertain until the state electoral commission releases its results, expected on Monday.