Poland's Tight Presidential Runoff: A Nation on the Brink of Change

Poland is on edge as an exit poll reveals a neck-and-neck presidential runoff between Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative historian Karol Nawrocki. The winner will steer Poland's future path, deciding whether it moves toward nationalism or bolsters its embrace of liberal democratic norms.

The Ipsos exit poll suggests Trzaskowski, the liberal pro-EU mayor, has a slight edge with 50.3% of the vote, but the outcome remains uncertain with a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Nawrocki, a conservative aligned with US right-wing ideals, stands at 49.7%.

The election outcome will be crucial for Poland's political landscape, particularly in relation to EU ties and domestic policies. As President Andrzej Duda completes his tenure, the incoming leader's stance could profoundly influence everything from judicial independence to social norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)