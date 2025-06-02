Nawrocki Leads in Tight Polish Presidential Race

In a pivotal moment in Poland's presidential election, Karol Nawrocki, backed by the country's largest nationalist opposition party, has emerged with a slight lead. An Ipsos second late poll conducted for networks TVN, TVP, and Polsat places Nawrocki at 51.0% of the vote.

Meanwhile, Rafal Trzaskowski, representing the ruling centrist Civic Coalition, garnered 49.0%, suggesting a tightly contested race that could sway either direction.

This electoral showdown comes as a defining moment in Polish politics, reflecting deep-set divisions and the ongoing tug-of-war between nationalist and centrist ideologies.