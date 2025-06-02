Left Menu

Nawrocki Leads in Tight Polish Presidential Race

In a closely contested Polish presidential election, nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki leads with 51.0% of the votes according to an Ipsos poll. Rafal Trzaskowski, the candidate from the ruling Civic Coalition, trails narrowly with 49.0%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 02-06-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 04:41 IST
Nawrocki Leads in Tight Polish Presidential Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a pivotal moment in Poland's presidential election, Karol Nawrocki, backed by the country's largest nationalist opposition party, has emerged with a slight lead. An Ipsos second late poll conducted for networks TVN, TVP, and Polsat places Nawrocki at 51.0% of the vote.

Meanwhile, Rafal Trzaskowski, representing the ruling centrist Civic Coalition, garnered 49.0%, suggesting a tightly contested race that could sway either direction.

This electoral showdown comes as a defining moment in Polish politics, reflecting deep-set divisions and the ongoing tug-of-war between nationalist and centrist ideologies.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025