Nawrocki Leads in Tight Polish Presidential Race
In a closely contested Polish presidential election, nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki leads with 51.0% of the votes according to an Ipsos poll. Rafal Trzaskowski, the candidate from the ruling Civic Coalition, trails narrowly with 49.0%.
In a pivotal moment in Poland's presidential election, Karol Nawrocki, backed by the country's largest nationalist opposition party, has emerged with a slight lead. An Ipsos second late poll conducted for networks TVN, TVP, and Polsat places Nawrocki at 51.0% of the vote.
Meanwhile, Rafal Trzaskowski, representing the ruling centrist Civic Coalition, garnered 49.0%, suggesting a tightly contested race that could sway either direction.
This electoral showdown comes as a defining moment in Polish politics, reflecting deep-set divisions and the ongoing tug-of-war between nationalist and centrist ideologies.
