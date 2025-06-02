India's Strategic Outreaches: Dismantling Terror Ties
A multi-party delegation led by NCP MP Supriya Sule has arrived in Egypt to present India's strict anti-terrorism stance. This visit is part of a broader international outreach, following escalated tensions with Pakistan after recent terror attacks. The delegation aims to highlight Pakistan's alleged terror connections.
An Indian delegation, spearheaded by NCP MP Supriya Sule, has landed in Egypt to advocate for India's position on staunchly opposing terrorism. This visit, which follows their stay in Ethiopia, is tailored to strengthen India's narrative against terrorism, particularly emphasizing Pakistan's purported affiliations.
In Cairo, the delegation is engaging in an intensive agenda featuring ministerial meetings, parliamentary correspondence, and dialogues with think tanks and media outlets. The visit is part of India's diplomatic mission involving seven multi-party delegations sent to 33 global capitals to highlight Pakistan's terrorism connections.
Amid escalated tensions sparked by the Pahalgam terror incident, India initiated precision strikes against terrorism infrastructures in Pakistan. Retaliatory actions and ensuing hostilities were neutralized after pivotal talks between high-ranking military officials from both nations on May 10.
