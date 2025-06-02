Nationalist Triumph: Nawrocki Seizes Polish Presidency in Tight Race

In a closely contested presidential election, Polish nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki emerged victorious by securing 50.89% of the votes. The results, released early Monday by the electoral commission, highlight a significant political shift in the country.

Nawrocki edged out Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal Mayor of Warsaw, who obtained 49.11% of the vote share. Trzaskowski, known for being an ally of the government led by former Prime Minister Donald Tusk, faced a narrow defeat in this electoral round.

The outcome of Sunday's election round points to the growing influence and appeal of nationalist policies within the Polish electorate, setting the stage for potential changes in national governance and policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)